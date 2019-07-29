Plea reached in diamond theft case

YOUNGSTOWN

A trial today in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for a man accused of stealing two diamonds worth a combined $25,000 from the Jared jewelry store was averted when the defendant pleaded guilty to grand theft and failure to comply.

Judge Anthony Donofrio sentenced Mark Greene to 17 months in prison.

Greene was accused of taking the diamonds in January of 2018 with another man and leading police on a chase to the West Side of Youngstown, where he managed to escape.

Greene was arrested in May in Philadelphia and extradited to Youngstown.