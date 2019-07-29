New location selected for Youngstown VA clinic
YOUNGSTOWN — A new location for the Youngstown VA Outpatient Clinic has been selected at 1815 Belmont Ave.
The new facility will be 35,344 square feet and will be located less than a mile from the VA’s current location.
The VA has signed a $24,740,800, 20-year lase with Michael Downing Realty Limited for the building.
More like this from vindy.com
- June 24, 2006 midnight
Newark, Cambridge to get new VA service
- August 19, 2005 midnight
ADDING SERVICES VA seeks new sites for clinics at two Valley locations
- July 8, 2006 midnight
Mercer County VA facility to move to new site
- July 21, 2014 11:55 a.m.
Hearing tests available for vets Tuesday and Wednesday
- October 29, 2001 midnight
YOUNGSTOWN Work begins on clinic addition
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.