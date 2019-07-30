Capital One target of massive data breach

SEATTLE (AP) — A hacker gained access to personal information from more than 100 million Capital One credit applications, the bank said today as federal authorities arrested a suspect in the case .

Paige A. Thompson – who also goes by the handle "erratic" – was charged with a single count of computer fraud and abuse in U.S. District Court in Seattle. Thompson made an initial appearance in court and was ordered to remain in custody pending a detention hearing Thursday.

The hacker got information including credit scores and balances plus the Social Security numbers of about 140,000 customers, the bank said. It will offer free credit monitoring services to those affected.

The FBI raided Thompson's residence today and seized digital devices. An initial search turned up files that referenced Capital One and "other entities that may have been targets of attempted or actual network intrusions."

A public defender appointed to represent Thompson did not immediately return an email seeking comment.

Capital One, based in McLean, Va., said it found out about the vulnerability in its system July 19 and immediately sought help from law enforcement to catch the perpetrator.

According to the FBI complaint, someone emailed the bank two days before that notifying it that leaked data had appeared on the code-hosting site GitHub, which is owned by Microsoft.

And a month before that, the FBI said, a Twitter user who went by "erratic" sent Capital One direct messages warning about distributing the bank's data, including names, birth dates and Social Security numbers.