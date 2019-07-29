Boardman police continue to investigate Sunday death

BOARDMAN — Two people were arrested Sunday at the scene of a woman's death in her Lemans Drive residence.

Police responded to a call in the early evening regarding a 42-year-old woman who was not breathing, said police chief Todd Werth. She was later pronounced dead.

Kellie Handy, 38, and Charles Ratliff, 78, both of Youngstown, were arrested at the scene.

Hardy was arrested on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of heroin and fentanyl.

Radcliff was arrested on charges of tampering with evidence.

The coroner's office has identified the dead woman as Taniesha Robbins, 42, and continues to investigate the cause of death.