Attempted murder trial for Warren man underway

WARREN — In his opening statement, defense attorney Michael Scala said prosecutors overcharged his client, Ryan N. Rulong, in accusing him of shooting at least eight times into the University At Larchmont tavern May 10, injuring four people, none seriously.

Scala told jurors in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court today he will ask them for verdicts of not guilty on eight counts of attempted murder and eight counts of felonious assault, each with two specifications that he used a firearm in the crimes. A gun specification can add more time to a person’s prison sentence.

Chris Becker, assistant county prosecutor, explained the specifications are applicable anytime someone uses a gun in a crime and were indicted in this case because Rulong is alleged to have fired into the tavern from a vehicle.

Becker said Rulong was not overcharged because Rulong knew the tavern was full of people and knew that the shots might kill people.

For the complete story, read Tuesday's Vindicator and Vindy.com