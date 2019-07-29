Free election forum to feature 3 candidates for Y'town judge
Staff report
YOUNGSTOWN
The three candidates vying for one open seat on the Youngstown Municipal Court bench will participate in a debate Oct. 15 at Youngstown State University.
The public is invited to hear the three candidates at the election forum hosted by the Youngstown Press Club.
Running for a six-year term are Judge Renee M. DiSalvo, the Republican incumbent; Atty. Martin Hume, the Democratic candidate; and Atty. Mark A. Hanni, the independent candidate.
Dr. Paul Sracic, professor and chairman of the Department of Politics and International Relations for YSU, will be the mediator for the event. Members of the Youngstown Press Club will prepare questions for the event.
The free public forum will be from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in the Chestnut Room of YSU’s Kilcawley Center, with doors opening at 6 p.m. Parking is available on campus for a $5 fee.
Judge DiSalvo was appointed last fall by then-Gov. John Kasich to replace Judge Elizabeth Kobly, who retired in September 2018.
Hume, an assistant Mahoning County prosecutor and a former city law director, received 55.5 percent of the vote in the May Democratic primary.
Hanni is a self-employed lawyer who has practiced criminal defense, civil, constitutional rights, employment and injured worker law.
The mission of the Youngstown Press Club, which was chartered last year and has about 60 active members, is to unite Mahoning Valley media, other communications professionals and YSU communications students through fellowship and education. More info can be found at yopressclub.com.
More like this from vindy.com
- July 29, 2019 12:05 a.m.
Hopefuls for city judge set to debate at forum
- June 17, 2019 11:19 p.m.
Hume loaned $52,500 to primary campaign
- May 24, 2019 midnight
Election for Youngstown judge is steeped in political intrigue
- May 7, 2019 10:18 p.m.
Hume wins bitter primary over Limbian for Youngstown judge
- September 6, 2018 12:08 a.m.
Mahoning GOP committee selects finalists for Y'town judge
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.