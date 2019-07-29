Director of national intelligence to quit, officials say


July 28, 2019 at 4:55p.m.

Associated Press

WASHINGTON

U.S. officials say Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats is to resign in days, after a two-year tenure marked by President Donald Trump’s clashes with intelligence officials.

Three U.S. officials on Sunday confirmed the top intelligence official’s impending resignation on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to publicly discuss the matter.

Coats frequently appeared out of step with Trump and disclosed to prosecutors how he was urged by the president to publicly deny any link between Russia and the Trump campaign. The frayed relationship reflected broader divisions between the president and the government’s intelligence agencies.

Trump was expected to nominate Rep. John Ratcliffe to the post. The Texas Republican is a frequent Trump defender who questioned special counsel Robert Mueller last week during a House Judiciary Committee hearing.

