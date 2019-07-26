Union challenges dispatcher's dismissal in Boardman


July 26, 2019 at 1:37p.m.

BOARDMAN

The Ohio Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association, the union that represents dispatchers in the Boardman Township Police Department, is challenging the department’s decision to terminate Casey Englebaugh, the union wrote in a news release.

OPBA contends that a Boardman News article about the situation paints Englebaugh as a “problem employee.”

“That’s fake news,” OPBA attorney Dominic Saturday is quoted saying in the release.

The union filed for binding arbitration with the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service last week.

