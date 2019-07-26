Two taco seasoning mixes recalled because of Salmonella concern

LENEXA, KANSAS — Williams Foods LLC is voluntarily recalling Great Value Mild Taco Seasoning Mix and HEB Taco Seasoning Mix Reduced Sodium.

Both items contain cumin spice involved in a recall initiated by Mincing Spice Co. because a sample from that lot was found to be potentially contaminated with Salmonella.

A portion of the lot recalled by Mincing was supplied to Williams Foods and sold in taco seasoning mixes in both Ohio and Pennsylvania.

“We are recalling our products listed above as a precautionary action; to date there have been no consumer complaints or reported cases of Salmonellosis in connection with these products,” the company said in a statement.

The products involve in the recall have “if used by” dates of July 7, 2021 through July 11, 2021 and July 15, 2021.