Trumbull voters to consider first MetroParks levy in November

WARREN

The Trumbull County MetroParks Board voted this week to ask county voters in November to approve its first levy. It will be 0.6 mills and cost the owner of a $100,000 home $21 per year.

The levy will raise about $2 million per year, which the MetroParks would use to address a growing list of maintenance needs, most of them dealing with the Western Reserve Greenway, the county’s bike and hike trail.

The MetroParks would also like to make it possible for the public to have greater access to some of its 1,000 acres of MetroParks land.

“We want to maintain what we have and start looking at recreation and quality of life issues and developing those,” said Zach Svette, MetroParks executive director.

