Trumbull voters to consider first MetroParks levy in November
Staff report
WARREN
The Trumbull County MetroParks Board voted this week to ask county voters in November to approve its first levy. It will be 0.6 mills and cost the owner of a $100,000 home $21 per year.
The levy will raise about $2 million per year, which the MetroParks would use to address a growing list of maintenance needs, most of them dealing with the Western Reserve Greenway, the county’s bike and hike trail.
The MetroParks would also like to make it possible for the public to have greater access to some of its 1,000 acres of MetroParks land.
“We want to maintain what we have and start looking at recreation and quality of life issues and developing those,” said Zach Svette, MetroParks executive director.
Read more about the matter in Saturday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.
More like this from vindy.com
- July 1, 2015 midnight
Mill Creek MetroParks board votes to put levy on November ballot
- August 18, 2005 midnight
TRUMBULL COUNTY Commissioners agree on senior citizen levy
- August 20, 2004 midnight
Tax issues return to ballot
- August 20, 2004 midnight
MAHONING VALLEY Tax issues return to ballot
- August 6, 2011 midnight
Voters approve Boardman police levy
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.