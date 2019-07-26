Tickets on sale for Five Finger Death Punch


July 26, 2019 at 11:44a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Tickets are now on sale for the Nov. 27 concert by Five Finger Death Punch at the Covelli Centre.

Tickets are $79.50, $69.50 and $49.50 and available at ticketmaster.com (fees apply) and the Covelli box office.

Opening acts for the hard-rock show are Three Days Grace, Bad Wolves and Fire from the Gods.

