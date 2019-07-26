Prep for Greater Youngstown Italian Festival will close streets
YOUNGSTOWN
In preparation for the Greater Youngstown Italian Festival, various downtown streets will be closed.
Starting at midnight Wednesday until 6 a.m. Aug. 5, Phelps to Walnut streets, and Commerce to Boardman streets will be closed. Also, there will be a parking ban from 7 p.m. Tuesday until 6 a.m. Aug. 5 on Commerce Street from Phelps to Champion streets.
The festival is Aug. 2 to 4.
More like this from vindy.com
- July 29, 2015 5:32 p.m.
Downtown Youngstown streets closed for Greater Youngstown Itailian Festival
- July 31, 2017 2:41 p.m.
3-day Greater Youngstown Italian Festival begins Friday in downtown Youngstown
- July 31, 2018 1:52 p.m.
Greater Youngstown Italian Fest in downtown will close roads
- July 31, 2013 4:54 p.m.
Italian Fest will close downtown streets
- August 1, 2013 midnight
METRO DIGEST || Street closings fopr Italian fest
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.