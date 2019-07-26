Poll: 90 percent of Ohioans support background checks on all gun sales
YOUNGSTOWN
A Quinnipiac University poll, released today, show that 90 percent of Ohioans polled support background checks on all gun sales, including 87 percent of gun owners.
“This poll confirms what we learned in talking to hundreds of individuals and organizations over the past two years: Ohioans overwhelmingly support common sense background checks for gun safety,” said Dennis Willard, spokesman for Ohioans for Gun Safety, a group collecting signatures to put background checks in front of the state Legislature, and potentially in front of voters as soon as 2020 and no later than 2021. “The poll also shows that Democrats and Republicans agree on this issue, as well as gun owners and non-gun owners.”
