Officer identified in Liberty bank shooting
LIBERTY
Liberty police officer George Bednar was the officer involved in the shooting at Home Savings Thursday. He will be off on paid leave per police policy as the Bureau of Criminal Investigation looks into the officer-involved shooting, according to Liberty police.
Dabraylin Hawkins, 23, of Youngstown, attempted to rob the bank while armed with a gun. Bednar was working as off-duty security.
Hawkins did not succeed in taking money from the bank. Bednar shot him twice.
Hawkins ran through the Belmont Cemetery and was eventually apprehended at the parking lot of Jimmy’s Italian Specialties.
It’s unclear if Hawkins fired at Bednar.
He was treated at St. Elizabeth Hospital and will be scheduled for arraignment on concealed weapon, felonious assault and aggravated robbery charges once released.
More like this from vindy.com
- July 26, 2019 12:05 a.m.
Youngstown man tries but fails to rob Liberty bank
- November 10, 2007 2 a.m.
Confrontation between 2 officers investigated
- July 25, 2019 10:50 a.m.
UPDATE | Man in custody after attempted robbery at Liberty bank
- July 15, 2003 midnight
LIBERTY Man faces multiple charges after vehicle chase in Ohio, Pa.
- March 25, 2019 10:25 p.m.
Liberty board, police discuss adding second schools officer
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.