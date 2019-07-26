Officer identified in Liberty bank shooting

LIBERTY

Liberty police officer George Bednar was the officer involved in the shooting at Home Savings Thursday. He will be off on paid leave per police policy as the Bureau of Criminal Investigation looks into the officer-involved shooting, according to Liberty police.

Dabraylin Hawkins, 23, of Youngstown, attempted to rob the bank while armed with a gun. Bednar was working as off-duty security.

Hawkins did not succeed in taking money from the bank. Bednar shot him twice.

Hawkins ran through the Belmont Cemetery and was eventually apprehended at the parking lot of Jimmy’s Italian Specialties.

It’s unclear if Hawkins fired at Bednar.

He was treated at St. Elizabeth Hospital and will be scheduled for arraignment on concealed weapon, felonious assault and aggravated robbery charges once released.