Fire erupts in Liberty tonight


July 26, 2019 at 11:45p.m.

LIBERTY

LIBERTY

Multiple fire departments responded to a vacant house fire on Lincoln Avenue in the township about 10:30 p.m. tonight.

Firefighters we’re still putting water on the blaze after 11:30 PM

