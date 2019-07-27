Blandon indicted after history of 27 other incidents
YOUNGSTOWN
A man who has been arrested or cited at least 27 times since 1994 was indicted Thursday by a Mahoning County grand jury on charges he shot at a woman at a West Side home.
Alexander Zack Blandon, 56, of High Street, was charged with improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation, felonious assault and being a felon in possession of a firearm with firearm specifications. He is expected to be arraigned Aug. 6.
He was arrested after a June 28 incident at a home on Lakewood Avenue, where reports said he was in an argument with an ex-girlfriend and her mother.
Blandon left, then came back and fired one shot at his ex-girlfriend, but missed, hitting the house instead. Police found his car while responding and pulled him over on the Himrod Avenue Expressway.
