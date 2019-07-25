Police: Poster denying Holocaust put on Ohio Jewish museum sign
BEACHWOOD, Ohio (AP) — Police are investigating a poster denying the Holocaust that was placed on a sign outside a Jewish museum in suburban Cleveland.
Beachwood Police Chief Gary Haba told cleveland.com Wednesday the poster was placed on an electronic sign at the Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage entrance last week. He said similar fliers have appeared in other parts of the state.
The poster read: “Holocaust (equals) Fake News” and “Brought to you by your local Stormer book club.” It referenced the neo-Nazi website, The Daily Stormer.
Museum spokeswoman Dahlia Fisher said the poster is troubling to museum employees and members of Jewish communities in the area.
She said the museum is taking steps to ensure the safety of employees and visitors, but wouldn’t discuss any specific security measures.
