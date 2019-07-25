Ohio man who shot granddaughter not competent for trial

BREAKING: UPDATE | Man in custody after attempted robbery at Liberty bank

July 25, 2019 at 9:30a.m.

COLUMBUS (AP) — An Ohio man who fatally shot his 19-year-old granddaughter, thinking she was an intruder, has been found not competent for trial on a charge of involuntary manslaughter.

The Columbus Dispatch reports a psychologist determined 73-year-old Booker Moody has dementia and can’t understand his criminal case or help his public defender.

Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien says a judge found Moody incompetent with agreement from the attorneys involved.

Police say Moody shot his granddaughter through a window late one night last August when she arrived at their Columbus home without her keys and knocked on his bedroom window, hoping to be let inside.

O’Brien says Moody will remain at the secure nursing home where he now lives in Perry County and will be monitored by the court.

