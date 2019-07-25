MetroParks suiting Green Twp. over bike trail property

YOUNGSTOWN

Mill Creek MetroParks is suing Green Township and its trustees to acquire a little more than an acre of township-owned land near Calla Cemetery for an ongoing recreational bike trail project.

The eminent-domain suit, filed Thursday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court, offers $6,500 for the two parcels, which combined are valued at $15,100, according to the Mahoning County Auditor’s Office.

“They have talked to us a couple times, and what they presented to us we felt was unacceptable to the township and the community,” said Trustee George Toy. “It’s a shame Mill Creek MetroParks has gone this far – to sue another government identity.”

Toy said the MetroParks’ proposed route also would cut across a portion of the cemetery’s driveway.

This is the MetroParks’ 12th eminent-domain suit filed since November, according to court records.

