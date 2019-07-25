BREAKING: UPDATE | Man in custody after attempted robbery at Liberty bank

Mall's owner plans fitness facility on former's Sears' site


July 25, 2019 at 10:13a.m.

BOARDMAN — Washington Prime Group, the company that owns the Southern Park Mall, has finalized a letter of intent with a national fitness operator.

In a statement, the developer reiterated that the former Sears will be repositioned into an exterior facing lifestyle oriented space.

Green space will be developed adjacent to the recently renovated Cinemark theater.

