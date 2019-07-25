Mall's owner plans fitness facility on former's Sears' site
BOARDMAN — Washington Prime Group, the company that owns the Southern Park Mall, has finalized a letter of intent with a national fitness operator.
In a statement, the developer reiterated that the former Sears will be repositioned into an exterior facing lifestyle oriented space.
Green space will be developed adjacent to the recently renovated Cinemark theater.
