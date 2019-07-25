UPDATE | Man in custody after attempted robbery at Liberty bank

LIBERTY — A suspect is in custody at St. Elizabeth Hospital after he attempted to rob the Home Savings on Belmont Avenue, police say.

Police said a black man walked into the bank and exchanged shots with a Liberty police officer who works as security.

The officer was not shot.

After the suspect was shot, he was apprehended by police at Jimmy’s Italian Specialties.

Home Savings is closed and blocked off by police tape.

Police and the Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers canvassed Jimmy’s Italian Specialities parking lot and the Belmont cemetery for evidence.

This is a breaking news story. Watch Vindy.com for updates.