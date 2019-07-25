Kenneth Kimbrough is homicide No. 13 in Youngstown


July 25, 2019 at 2:35p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

The Mahoning County Coroners Office has identified the man found shot to death about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday in a 550 E. Philadelphia Ave. home as Kenneth Kimbrough, 38.

Kimbrough's death is being investigated as a homicide, the 13th of the year in Youngstown.

