Greatest again — after cancer battle
Greatest fans ...
This is a good story to share:
===
Todd
You may or may not have noticed that I haven't played in the last couple of tournaments.
The reason is I had a brain tumor removed in June of 2016. I was laid up for a couple of years and only recently started hitting the ball again.
I entered because I really wanted to play in the 10th edition of this thing.
Best,
Chuck Burley
