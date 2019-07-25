Germany sets another heat record: 106.7 F

PARIS (AP) — The German Weather service says a new record temperature of 106.7 degrees Fahrenheit has been set, breaching the previous high set earlier in the day.

The meteorological service said temperatures had risen today to a new national high in the northern German town of Lingen and that they were expected to climb even higher in the late afternoon.

Wednesday's record was 104.9 F in Geilenkirchen near the Belgian border, the German news agency dpa said.

Across Europe, record temperatures are being set as the continent swelters in its second heat wave this summer.