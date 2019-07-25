Garden of Hope Scholarship Ball is Sunday in Youngstown


July 25, 2019 at 2:25p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — A Garden of Hope will host its Scholarship Ball at 5 p.m. Sunday at Youngstown Early College High School, 20 W. Wood St. The nonprofit organization awards scholarships to girls in the Youngstown area in eighth through 12th grade.

Garden of Hope offers workshops in financial literacy, etiquette, resume building, mock Interviews, mechanics, job shadowing and more. Applications are accepted throughout the year.

