Foundation gives $25K for Stambaugh Auditorium renovation

July 25, 2019 at 10:51a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Stambaugh Auditorium has received a $25,000 grant from the Charles W. Darling Family Endowment Fund of The Youngstown Foundation to help fund the replacement of the building’s massive outdoor steps and the restoration of its facade.

The work will restore the edifice to its original grandeur and that its architectural and historical significance is preserved, according to a press release from the venue.

Stambaugh Auditorium has undertaken a capital campaign to raise the nearly $5 million necessary to complete the project.

“It seemed fitting that the first distribution from the Charles W. Darling Family Endowment Fund of the Youngstown Foundation be in support of Mr. Darling’s two greatest passions: American music and American history,” said Jan Strasfeld, executive director of the Youngstown Foundation.

Naming rights for one of the flag pedesgtals in the restoration project have also been secured by the Charles W. Darling Family Endowmane Fund of the Youngstown Foundation, said JoAnn Stock, chief development officer of Stambaugh Auditorium.

