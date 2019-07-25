BREAKING: UPDATE | Man in custody after attempted robbery at Liberty bank

Coitsville trustees have special meeting Friday


July 25, 2019 at 10:55a.m.

COITSVILLE — Township trustees will have a special meeting at 10:30 a.m. Friday at the township hall, 3711 McCartney Road, for the purpose of discussing fire personnel and reviewing utilities contracts.

