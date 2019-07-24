Youngstown fire chief proposes cutting 2 battalion chiefs

YOUNGSTOWN

The city administration is proposing the elimination of two of the fire department’s six battalion chiefs through attrition with the money saved being used to improve its radio system.

Because the reduction in battalion chiefs is contingent on retirements, fire Chief Barry Finley estimated it would be about 18 months before two positions are eliminated. But he said one battalion chief is expected to leave at the end of the year.

“The reason I’m doing this is, we don’t have as many fires as we used to,” Finley said Wednesday.

He added: “It comes down to money.”

Finley will discuss the plan further Thursday at a 5 p.m. city council safety committee meeting.

It would cost $285,000 to improve the radio system, Finley said.

Finley said at a February city council meeting that the existing digital radio system, purchased as part of a deal for a new police department system, had not properly worked since it was purchased two years ago.

The system was the subject of a grievance filed by the firefighters union earlier this year.

