Trump, allies frame Mueller testimony as win for White House

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump and his allies did not wait for Robert Mueller to finish testifying today about his investigation into the sitting president before framing the moment as a victory for the White House, mocking the former special counsel's findings and performance.

The president tweeted several times during the first half of Mueller's testimony, largely quoting Fox News coverage of the hearing, before adding his own take when the special counsel was set to appear before the House intelligence committee helmed by Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.

"I would like to thank the Democrats for holding this morning's hearing. Now, after 3 hours, Robert Mueller has to subject himself to #ShiftySchiff - an Embarrassment to our Country!" the president tweeted.

His eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., tweeted repeatedly, mocking Mueller's lack of familiarity with some aspects of the investigation and accusing him of playing favorites.

"Funny, Mueller can't understand the Republicans but he can totally understand the Democrats questions. This is a disaster for dems," Trump Jr. wrote.

And the president's lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, blasted Mueller's frequent stumbles and calls for questions to be repeated, tweeting the former FBI director was "being destroyed on credibility, knowledge, competence and numerous 'ahs,' pauses and excuses like 'beyond my purview.'"

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham issued a terse verdict at the midpoint of the hearings: "The last three hours have been an epic embarrassment for the Democrats. Expect more of the same in the second half."

Mueller's nationally televised appearance on Capitol Hill was long anticipated as a potential inflection point for the presidency, one that could galvanize more House Democrats toward impeachment or help dispel the investigatory cloud that has shadowed the White House for more than two years.