Trumbull prosecutor trying to resolve murder case without trial
Staff report
WARREN
The Trumbull County Prosecutor’s office and the attorney for Dareontai Carmichael are “in discussions” to determine whether they can resolve Carmichael’s murder charge without a trial.
During a pretrial hearing Tuesday, Stanley Elkins, assistant county prosecutor, told Judge Sandra Stabile Harwood of Trumbull County Juvenile Court that he provided some of the pretrial evidence to defense attorney Rob Kokor even though Carmichael “is not entitled to” such evidence at this point.
Elkins said it was done to “move the case along” and see whether a “resolution” by way of a plea is possible.
Another pretrial hearing will take place at 9 a.m. Aug. 26.
Carmichael, 16, of Porter Street Northeast, is charged with murder in the June 4 killing of Shyhiem W. Williams, 24, of Robert Avenue Northwest.
Read more about the case in Thursday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.
More like this from vindy.com
- June 10, 2019 11:18 a.m.
Warren teen formally charged in June 4 fatal shooting
- June 19, 2019 8:45 a.m.
Will Warren teen face adult charge in June 4 homicide?
- January 10, 2019 2:34 p.m.
Claudia Hoerig aggravated murder trial will begin Monday
- December 29, 2016 midnight
Competency evaluation likely to set back suppression hearing for Niles boy charged with murder
- June 11, 2019 12:05 a.m.
Teen formally charged with murder and felonious assault from last week
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.