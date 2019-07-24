Trumbull prosecutor trying to resolve murder case without trial

Staff report

WARREN

The Trumbull County Prosecutor’s office and the attorney for Dareontai Carmichael are “in discussions” to determine whether they can resolve Carmichael’s murder charge without a trial.

During a pretrial hearing Tuesday, Stanley Elkins, assistant county prosecutor, told Judge Sandra Stabile Harwood of Trumbull County Juvenile Court that he provided some of the pretrial evidence to defense attorney Rob Kokor even though Carmichael “is not entitled to” such evidence at this point.

Elkins said it was done to “move the case along” and see whether a “resolution” by way of a plea is possible.

Another pretrial hearing will take place at 9 a.m. Aug. 26.

Carmichael, 16, of Porter Street Northeast, is charged with murder in the June 4 killing of Shyhiem W. Williams, 24, of Robert Avenue Northwest.

Read more about the case in Thursday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.