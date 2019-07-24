MUELLER HEARING | 'I did not clear Trump of obstruction of justice'

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Trump-Russia special counsel Robert Mueller told lawmakers today he could not exonerate President Donald Trump of obstruction of justice and that the president's claims he had done so in his report are not correct.

"The president was not exculpated for the acts that he allegedly committed," Mueller declared at the opening of congressional hearings into his investigation of Russian interference to help Trump win the 2016 election.

The televised Capitol Hill appearances, Mueller's first since wrapping his two-year Russia probe last spring, are unfolding at a moment of deep divisions in Congress and the country. It is unclear to what extent his testimony could change Americans' hardened opinions about the future of Donald Trump's presidency.

Democrats hope his testimony will weaken Trump's reelection prospects in ways that Mueller's book-length report did not. Republicans immediately defended Trump and criticized the Democrats for continuing to go after him.

Though Mueller declared at the outset that he would be limited in what he would say, the hearings nonetheless carry the extraordinary spectacle of a prosecutor discussing in public a criminal investigation he conducted into a sitting U.S. president.

Mueller, known for his taciturn nature, has warned he will not stray beyond what's already been revealed in his report. And the Justice Department has instructed Mueller to stay strictly within those parameters, giving him a formal directive to point to if he faces questions he does not want to answer.

On Tuesday, Democrats on the House judiciary and intelligence committees granted his request to have his top aide in the investigation, Aaron Zebley, sit at the table with him. Zebley is not expected to be sworn in for questioning by the judiciary panel.

But he will be able to answer questions before the intelligence committee, where, a committee aide said, he will be sworn in. The aide was not authorized to discuss the hearing preparations publicly and requested anonymity.