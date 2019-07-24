Local businessman to make grand entrance at fair

CANFIELD

Fred Moran has been known to stand on his windows.

But can he land on one as he’s dropped from the sky?

Moran will help open the 173rd Canfield Fair on Aug. 29 by parachuting out of airplane at the opening ceremony, which starts at 10 a.m.

Moran, 84, owns Window World with his son, Pat, and grandson, Patrick. The three men are known for their local television commercial in which they stand on their windows and say, “We don’t just stand behind our windows; we stand on them.”

The company is sponsoring the three-person All Veterans Group in a parachute jump to open the fair. Moran, of Poland, will join them.

