Judge won't block US asylum restrictions at southern border

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge said today the Trump administration can enforce its new restrictions on asylum for people crossing the U.S.-Mexico border while lawsuits challenging the policy play out.

U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly denied a request for a temporary restraining order, saying the immigrant advocate groups behind the suit did not show their work would be irreparably harmed if the policy moved forward. Judge Kelly is an appointee of President Donald Trump.

The groups sued on behalf of themselves as nonprofit groups that offer services to immigrants who would be unable to seek asylum under the new restrictions.

A ruling on a similar request from a second lawsuit was expected later today in San Francisco. U.S. District Jon Tigar, overseeing that case, has already barred less-restrictive policies on asylum from taking effect and could act to block the new asylum policy. Judge Tigar was appointed by President Barack Obama.

It was an unusual victory for the administration, even if a temporary one. Federal courts have repeatedly stopped the administration from enforcing many of its proposals cracking down on people crossing the border.

The latest proposal prevents most migrants at the southern border from seeking asylum in the U.S. if they passed through another country first. It targets the tens of thousands of Central American adults and children who cross Mexico every month to try to enter the U.S. It also would affect asylum-seekers from Africa, Asia, and South America.