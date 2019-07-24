Driver cited after metal spill flattens hundreds of tires
CLEVELAND (AP) — Police say they’ve cited the driver of a dump truck who lost a load of scrap metal on a Cleveland freeway, flattening the tires of about 100 vehicles.
Authorities had to shut down Interstate 77 in the city for about four hours Tuesday to clean up the mess and tow away cars with damaged tires.
No injuries were reported.
Authorities say the truck was carrying small, scrap metal stampings.
Police say the driver was cited for failing to properly secure the load and for commercial driver’s license violations.
