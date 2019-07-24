UPDATE | Family member finds South Side body



Published July 24, 2019 at 1:15 p.m.
Updated July 24, 2019 at 2:55 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Police say it was a family member who found a man dead in his South Side home earlier today in the 500 block of East Philadelphia Avenue.

The man was determined to have died of a gunshot wound. The Mahoning County Coroner’s Office and detectives are investigating.

Police are not releasing the man’s name at this time.

If ruled a homicide, it would be the city's 13th this year. In 2018, Youngstown had 26 homicides. At this point last year, the city had nine homicides.

2 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Police say it now appears a man who was found dead about 12:30 p.m. today at a home in the 500 block of East Philadelphia Avenue on the South Side was shot to death.

If confirmed as a homicide, it would be the city's 13th this year. There were nine homicides at this time last year.

1:15 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Police are on the scene of a death investigation in the 500 block of East Philadelphia Avenue.

Police would not say how the person died, but crime scene tape has been put up around a home.

