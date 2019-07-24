Angry residents confront Boardman trustees

BOARDMAN

Continuing a nearly two-month streak of vitriolic public meetings, township residents and officials sparred again Wednesday over recent flooding.

Since the May 28 flooding, affected Boardman residents have been calling for a moratorium on development in the township.

Attendees at the Wednesday night meeting demanded answers regarding the township’s deal with Meijer Stores Ltd., which is building a 157,000-square-foot store at the intersection of Lockwood Boulevard and U.S. Route 224.

The township board of zoning appeals initially rejected the grocery chain’s request to change the zoning of a small portion of the plot in question. But the request was later approved in exchange for increasing a conservation easement from 17 acres to 22 acres.

Director of Zoning and Development Krista Beniston explained that the board decision did not follow legal standards.

“Zoning threw those out the window and voted emotionally,” Beniston said.

Trustee Larry Moliterno insisted that the change was made for the good of the township.

But those at the meeting questioned that reasoning.

