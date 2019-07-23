YSU's M-70 lot closed until Aug. 1
YOUNGSTOWN — The Youngstown State University M-70 parking lot will be closed effective immediately. It is expected to reopen Aug. 1
Work is being done to improve the lighting in the parking lot and improve campus safety, according to a YSU news release. At the same time, trenching will be done through the lot in order to get power and internet lines to the new campus tennis center.
The M-72 parking lot on Ford Avenue and the M-60 parking garage on Fifth Avenue will provide alternate parking.
