Trumbull seeks state of emergency for Kinsman dam flood

WARREN — The Trumbull County commissioners today signed a declaration of a state of emergency because of the overflow of the Kinsman Lake dam in Kinsman Township Saturday morning and other flood-related damage.

The declaration will be submitted to Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and the Ohio Emergency Management Agency in hopes that Trumbull County will qualify for federal assistance to fix the damage, now estimated at about $3 million.

Linda Beil, Trumbull EMA director, said $1.8 million of the damage is related to the overflow of the dam. The other $1.6 million is from road damage elsewhere in the township and in Greene and Gusvavus townships.