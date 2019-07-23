BREAKING: Media touring Amazon's North Jackson facility

Senate confirms Esper as defense secretary


July 23, 2019 at 1:25p.m.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate today voted 90-8 to confirm Mark Esper as secretary of defense, ending seven months of instability atop the Pentagon.

This is a breaking news story. Checky Vindy.com for updates.

