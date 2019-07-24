Seattle man stabbed by Uber driver sues the company
SEATTLE (AP) — A Seattle man stabbed by an Uber driver in 2017 is suing the company.
Brian Gorme and his wife, Adrienne Walker, allege in a federal lawsuit filed today that Uber was negligent in hiring or supervising 63-year-old Sharif Soajima, also known as Timothy Clark.
Soajima picked up Gorme late on Oct. 1, 2017, though police said Gorme was supposed to go with a different driver. Investigators said surveillance video showed Gorme leaving the car after about 15 seconds, and that Soajima, who had convictions for assault and armed robbery in the 1980s, then got out and stabbed him in the abdomen.
Gorme nearly died. Doctors removed his spleen and he was hospitalized for a week.
Soajima has been charged with assault. Uber did not immediately return an email seeking comment.
