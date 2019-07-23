OVI Task Force cites 4 for impaired driving
BOARDMAN — The Mahoning Valley Operating a Vehicle Impaired Task Force issued four people citations for operating a motor vehicle while under the influence at a checkpoint it conducted late Saturday and early Sunday at South Avenue near Midlothian Boulevard.
The task force also issued five citations for driving under suspension and six citations for drug abuse.
A total of 253 vehicles passed through the checkpoint with 13 being diverted for further investigation.
