BREAKING: Media touring Amazon's North Jackson facility

OVI Task Force cites 4 for impaired driving


July 23, 2019 at 12:05p.m.

BOARDMAN — The Mahoning Valley Operating a Vehicle Impaired Task Force issued four people citations for operating a motor vehicle while under the influence at a checkpoint it conducted late Saturday and early Sunday at South Avenue near Midlothian Boulevard.

The task force also issued five citations for driving under suspension and six citations for drug abuse.

A total of 253 vehicles passed through the checkpoint with 13 being diverted for further investigation.

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Boardman


Residential
4 bedroom, 5 bath
$249900


Boardman


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$329900


Negley


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$289900