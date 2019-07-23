Ohio Dems have event Thursday in Youngstown criticizing Trump

YOUNGSTOWN — The Ohio Democratic Party will have a Thursday media event in the city to criticize the economy under Donald Trump on the two-year anniversary of the president’s speech at the Covelli Centre in which he vowed to return the area to its steel-mill glory days.

The event is being coordinated with the Democratic National Committee as part of a campaign in seven states, including six that Trump won in the 2016 election. The other states are Arizona, Florida, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Nevada. Trump only lost Nevada three years ago.

The details of the event haven’t been disclosed, but a state party spokeswoman confirmed it would be Thursday in Youngstown.

Speaking to a crowd of about 7,000 at the Covelli Centre on July 25, 2017, Trump said: “I rode through your beautiful roads coming up from the airport, and I was looking at some of those big, once incredible job-producing factories, and my wife, Melania, said, ‘What happened?’ I said, ‘Those jobs have left Ohio.’

“They’re all coming back. They’re all coming back. Don’t move. Don’t sell your house. ... Do not sell it. We’re going to get those values up. We’re going to get those jobs coming back, and we’re going to fill up those factories or rip them down and build brand new ones. It’s going to happen.”