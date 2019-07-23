Local veterans honored at Austintown ceremony

AUSTINTOWN — Local Gold Star families shared tears and received salutes during a Tuesday morning ceremony honoring their husbands, brothers and sons who died in the line of duty.

Township trustees and local veteran activists dedicated six benches which will remain outside Quaker Steak and Lube restaurant along Patriot Boulevard. They’re engraved with the names of servicemen who died in three conflicts:

• Second Lt. John Terlecky Jr., Army, World War II

• Hospitalman David L. Eisenbraun, Navy, Vietnam War

• Second Lt. Charles W. Brown, Army, Vietnam War

• Sgt. James Prommersberger, Marine Corps, Vietnam War

• Chief Warrant Officer Donald V. Clark, Army, Iraq War

• Sgt. Robert M. Carr, Army, Iraq War

Veteran activists also worked to install flags representing each branch of the nation's armed forces along Patriot Boulevard outside the eatery.

