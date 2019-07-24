Event outside closed hospital about Trump's failed job promises
YOUNGSTOWN
The Ohio Democratic Party will have a Thursday event in Youngstown to criticize the economy under Donald Trump on the two-year anniversary of the president’s speech at the Covelli Centre in which he vowed to return the area to its steel-mill glory days.
The event is being coordinated with the Democratic National Committee as part of a campaign in eight states, including seven that Trump won in the 2016 election. The other states are Arizona, Florida, Michigan, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Nevada. Trump lost only Nevada three years ago.
The Thursday event in Youngstown is at 1:15 p.m. outside the former Northside Regional Medical Center on Gypsy Lane.
which was closed by Steward Health Care, last August 2018, resulting in the loss of 388 jobs.
Those scheduled to speak are Ohio Democratic Party Chairman David Pepper, Youngstown Mayor Jamael Tito Brown and those impacted by the closure of the General Motors plant in Lordstown.
Also, while Trump has a fundraiser in Wheeling, W.Va., today, the Ohio Democratic Party said it will have an event in that city at 11 a.m. with “Ohioans impacted by the closure of the GM Lordstown plant.”
Read more of the story in Wednesday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.
