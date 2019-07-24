Deer exclosure to be added to Poland forest

POLAND

Poland Municipal Forest Board is on track to add an additional deer exclosure to the forest.

The purpose of a deer exclosure is to preserve a section of land to allow plants to thrive unhindered by deer grazing.

Renne, a professor at Youngstown State University, will be giving a talk sponsored by the Friends of the Poland Municipal Forest on white tail deer Aug. 15.

Bids for the Mauthe Bridge restoration project will be accepted beginning Wednesday.

