UPDATE | Boxer Dadashev dies after suffering brain injury in ring

MOSCOW (AP) — Boxer Maxim Dadashev died today after suffering a brain injury in a fight in Maryland last week. He was 28.

The Russian Boxing Federation says Dadashev died "as a result of the injuries he sustained" in Friday's light-welterweight fight with Subriel Matias at the Theater at MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Md.

Dadashev was hospitalized shortly after the fight, which was stopped by his corner after the 11th round after Dadashev took numerous shots to the head.

Footage from the fight shows Dadashev shaking his head as his trainer, Buddy McGirt, pleads with him to stop the fight, telling him: "You're getting hit too much, Max. Please, Max, please let me do this."

Both fighters were 13-0 before the fight, which offered the winner the right to challenge IBF title-holder Josh Taylor.

Donatas Janusevicius, Dadashev's strength and conditioning coach, who had been with him at UM Prince George's Hospital Center in Cheverly, Md., since he was taken there after the fight, and trainer Buddy McGirt confirmed his death.