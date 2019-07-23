Bond increased for child-porn suspect

YOUNGSTOWN — Bond for a man who was arrested last week while police tried to serve a search warrant as part of a child-pornography investigation was increased today from $16,500 to $47,500 by Judge Renee DiSalvo in municipal court.

The reason for the increase was because police presented new information to Judge DiSalvo that was not available when she arraigned Nicholas Yukon, 29, Friday on charges of tampering with evidence, possession of criminal tools, pandering obscenity and obstructing justice.

Police did not say what the new evidence was.

Yukon was arrested July 17 at a South Hazelwood Avenue home on the West Side he was staying at after he refused to allow police and members of the Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force inside to serve a warrant.

He is in the Mahoning County jail. He could face additional charges depending on the results of the search warrant.