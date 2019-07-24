Army Corps hosts community event Wednesday in Berlin Center


July 23, 2019 at 2:20p.m.

BERLIN CENTER — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District will host a public meeting to collect community input regarding its Mahoning River Basin water-management study from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Western Reserve High School, 13850 W. Akron-Canfield Road.

The study will look at operations of Mosquito Creek, Michael J. Kirwan and Berlin reservoirs. The meeting will have the same information presented as the two previous Mahoning River Basin water-management study public meetings that took place in June.

