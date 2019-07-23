2 indicted, accused of looting storm-damaged Ohio home

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — The Montgomery County prosecutor says a man and woman accused of looting a tornado-damaged home have been indicted on charges including breaking and entering.

Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. says 27-year-old Joshua Chapman and 49-year-old Cynthia Gross, both of Dayton, were indicted Monday. The prosecutor’s statement said a woman stopping by her Harrison Township home last month to check on the extent of the storm damage called authorities when she saw the suspects loading her belongings into a pickup truck.

Deputies from the county sheriff’s department arrived at the home in suburban Dayton and arrested Chapman and Gross.

Gross’ attorney, Kyle Lennen said he will enter pleas of not guilty on her behalf at Thursday’s arraignment in Dayton.

Court records don’t list an attorney for Chapman.