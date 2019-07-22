Trump hails deal on budget, debt ceiling

WASHINGTON (AP)

President Donald Trump says a deal has been struck with congressional leaders on the budget and debt ceiling, mostly eliminating the threat of a repeat government shutdown this fall.

Trump tweets that the agreement is “a real compromise” and a victory for the nation’s military and veterans.

Aides say the deal would allow the government to continue to pay its bills and build upon recent budget gains for the Pentagon and domestic agencies.

Lawmakers were working to avert a first-ever default on U.S. payments and to set overall spending limits and prevent automatic spending cuts.

Trump says the deal contains no “poison pills.” But it comes as budget deficits are rising to $1 trillion levels.